Severe dove: network touched by birds crossing the road in Severodonetsk
September 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The resident of Severodonetsk caught on video, like a dove gently trying to cross the road near the pedestrian crossing.
This video was published on the page Surovyi_severodonetsk in Instagram, reports the Rush Hour.
“In the picture you can see how the dove walk successfully moved first to Central Avenue, then crossed at the intersection and the Avenue of the Guards, for fear of passing cars. It is worth noting that he did it”, — stated in the message.