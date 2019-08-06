Severe pain: the doctors outlined the main symptoms of an approaching heart attack
August 6, 2019 | Science | No Comments|
Experts from the UK set the most important symptoms of impending myocardial infarction. Reports replyua.net British experts said that some symptoms in any case should not be ignored.
If you feel that the health status has changed, you are haunted by strange symptoms, you must immediately contact the doctors. The main symptom of an impending heart attack doctors call a crushing pain in my shoulder. If you’ve never complained of such a symptom, and he appeared suddenly, call an ambulance.
However, the approaching heart attack may be accompanied by other symptoms. In particular, we are talking about a very unpleasant and sudden sensation near the jaw, neck and chest. Also a harbinger of a heart attack can be a nasty pain in the back.
