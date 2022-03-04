Severe politician: the governor of Montana killed a mountain lion
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte killed a mountain lion that was monitored by the National Park Service after the animal wandered outside the protected areas of Yellowstone National Park. The Hill writes about this.
Gianforte has a valid license to hunt mountain lions. He was part of a group that drove a mountain lion up a tree in December.
The governor then legally killed the lion and reported it in accordance with the law.
According to the media, dogs kept a mountain lion in a tree prior to Gianforte's arrival, which is illegal, Gianforte's office denied this version.
“He tracked a lion on public lands and was a member of a group that used hounds to kill a lion in accordance with Montana mountain lion hunting regulations,” a spokesman for his office said. and Montana State Parks.
“Mountain lion hunting has a rich history in Montana, and mountain lion hunters are among the most ardent advocates of elusive predators and the most involved in law enforcement across the state,” Lemon said. “The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Service is even working with lion hunters to ensure populations stay healthy and in the right numbers.”
Under federal law, hunting and shooting firearms are illegal in Yellowstone, but animals that venture outside the park onto unprotected lands in Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana are fair game.
B Last year, Gianforte received a written warning for killing a black wolf outside of Yellowstone without proper certification.
In January, Montana wildlife officials voted to close one region of the state to wolf hunting and trapping them as soon as a certain hunting threshold is reached. The decision was made after 23 wolves left Yellowstone and were killed.
The National Park Service estimates that 34 to 42 mountain lions live in Yellowstone year-round, although currently The population is currently being assessed.
The agency said it is monitoring the mountain lion population, and “new studies are underway to estimate numbers, predation patterns and competition with other predators.”
The Hill has reached out to the Governor's Office and the National Park Service for comment.