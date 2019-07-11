Sewed at the speed of light: Regina todorenko first showed a gorgeous wedding dress (photo)
Famous TV host Regina todorenko, who played a magnificent wedding party with Russian musician Vlad Topalov in a Villa in Sorrento, first showed the official photos from the celebration. She has published in Instagram some pictures with Vlad in the images of the bride and groom. The footage can be consider the outfits Regina. She poses in two romantic outfits that I sewed to order.
As recognized by Todorenko, for the wedding they prepared in an emergency mode, while all planned in advance. And the dress barely managed to prepare in time.
“My dress was designed unreal masters with the speed of light, since time was only 3 weeks, which is unusual for brides. It is usually we all plan for a year! But this is not about me. I think it turned out fabulous! I felt like Juliet in her wedding dress. I think it emphasizes all the lightness and airiness of my character“, — says Regina.
She admitted that their outfits will keep forever. And then offer it to wear to the wedding of his daughter and granddaughter.
Now the couple with a young son enjoying your honeymoon. Meanwhile, the media considered how much it could cost the big wedding Todorenko and Topalov in Italy.
Also, “FAKTY” wrote that girlfriend Regina Lesia Nikityuk, caught the bride’s bouquet, also stayed for a few days in Italy and boasted appetizing forms in a swimsuit.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter