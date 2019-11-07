Sex brought: Kristina Asmus cried in the air, talking about the effects of explicit scenes…
Famous actress Christina Asmus, which has been criticized and attacked by haters because of the explicit scenes in movie “Text” grieved about the unfolding scandal. In a difficult situation, the wife supports the husband Garik Kharlamov, of which “well-wishers” is called a cuckold and want a divorce.
About how the family is going through a barrage of criticism, Kristina has told on air of radio Energy. The actress admitted that she was expecting such a reaction of the society and for several months living in stress.
“I was very scared to the filming of this scene, and during, and then, when the movie was out. I was literally shaking. And my husband, we discussed this many times, he was very supportive. Even before the premiere he wished me strength, because I knew now begin the attack. And when he wrote a post in my support — I didn’t even know he didn’t, I was just stunned, I have a lump drove to my throat”, — said Asmus barely holding back tears.
She once again thanked my husband for understanding and restraint.
“Garik for my role came a lot more than me. Perhaps it even was a test of our relationship. So Garik I did not know before. I admire his wisdom and power,” said Asmus. She admitted that in the future is not going to undress in the frame. Anyway, now she’s not ready for it. And for the family willing to sacrifice career.
“But I have a hard moral choice. And I don’t think about the audience, I’m saving my family. For Garik, I guess, this is a definite indicator that I’m ready to give up your career for family. What I loved more his nerves, his reputation. He told me about it, but I know it would be hard and very unpleasant from all these comments. I’m sorry, frog in my throat” — at these words, Christine could not resist, and gave way to tears.
We will remind, in the Internet appeared the frames from the film “Text”, where Kristina Asmus and actor Ivan Yankovsky have sex. This is a video called “homemade porn”. Christina, how could repulsed the attacks of the haters. An angry post on Instagram wrote Garik Kharlamov, saying that Hortitsa his wife.
