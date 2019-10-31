Sex scandal with Andrei Malakhov: another actress came forward with allegations against the presenter
Another Russian star — actress and TV presenter Maria Shukshina expressed indignation at the scandalous story of the ladies of easy virtue in the program Andrei Malakhov. 52-year-old Mary, the mother of four children and grandmother very surprised that it is recorded in escortsite. The actress lashed out at the creators of the program and supported the other Actresses whose names were mentioned in the story. In particular, Natalia Rudova. The indignation Shukshin emotionally posted in Instagram.
“When I read today that the yellow press wrote me escortsite, I’m a little out of the frame didn’t. The humor is great, of course, but when I read such nonsense, the heart is compressed from the level of unprofessionalism that ate modern journalism! No, I, of course, everything is already used, the yellow press and the yellow channels on TV do not regret their airtime, slinging mud at me for more than 20 years, the intensity increases in direct proportion to my artistic fame! But escortsite… for pity’s sake! Comrades, dear! I’m a mother, I have 4 (four) children and 5 years as a grandmother! I work day and night! Clarify for ZHP: work on film and television production, and now with great success in the theatre!”, — said Maria Shukshina.
Going to the court she no longer intends to. He says the experience has already. A year ago on TV discussing her failed daughter Freya Zilber, who gave birth to baby son Shukshina Makar, and then went on a TV show. Maria Shukshina admitted that he had lost nine ships on the protection of honor and dignity.
We will remind, in the program Andrei Malakhov “live” was released the story of the ladies of easy virtue, who live at the expense of men. In the story mentioned the names of celebrities, including ballerina Anastasia Volochkova, singer Eric Herceg and Olga Seryabkina, actress Natalia Rudova. The latter is extremely outraged and were demanding to close the program. And the singer Olga Seryabkina asked for help to lawyers.
