Sexy Angelina Jolie starred in the sensual promotional video Guerlain perfume (video)
44-year-old Hollywood star Angelina Jolie starred in the new commercial perfume Guerlain Mon. The video, which was filmed on site and in the vicinity of the estate Jolie in Cambodia (where her eldest adopted son Maddox), was very sensual. Among other things, the actress poses half-naked lying on the bed, only partially covered by satin sheets. Angelina also demonstrates his numerous tattoos on his back.
Jolie, started cooperation with the brand in 2017. She agreed to participate in the advertising campaign of Guerlain, because it was the favorite perfume of her mother — francecanada actress Marcelin Bertrand, who died from breast cancer in 2007, aged 56 years.
Angelina said that will give his fee to charity.
