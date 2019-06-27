Shakespeare in the Park and a picnic for English-speaking: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (June 28-10)
What: an Exhibition devoted to cowboys
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June.
Where: The Autry Museum in Griffith Park 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027-1462
Read more: Exhibition devoted to cowboys, will introduce guests not only to all the famous cowboy accessories, but also the very history of the cowboys, their way of life, how they changed depending on time and place of residence. Being an icon of the American West, the cowboy represents a fusion of ethnic traditions and adaptation to the Western environment that developed in America.
The whole exhibition will be held in interactive mode with a nearly 5-meter projection, and the stunning scenery of the American West from Oklahoma to California.
Cost: $0-14.
What: Exhibition of vehicles from movies
When: Friday-Sunday, 28-30 June.
Where: Petersen Automotive Museum, 6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
More info: this exhibition presents a variety of cars from cult sci-Fi and futuristic films. With the aid of props, design drawings and models of the physical vehicle, this exhibition brings to life representation of pop-culture worlds of dystopia, utopia and science fiction.
All visitors will be able to see already known and long-time favorite “characters” — Bumblebee from “Transformers”, the Batmobile, the DeLorean from Back to the future, the spaceships from “Star wars”, and also many other cars from various movies, such as “Mad Max: fury Road”, “blade Runner”, “Hunger games” and cars from kynoselen marvel.
Cost: $11-16.
What: Festival of food trucks
When: Friday, June 28 from 16:00.
Where: Rose Bowl Stadium 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103
Read more: the last Friday of Every month from may to August at the Rose Bowl stadium is a festival of food trucks. In addition to delicious treats, guests can take part in entertainment — stadium tours, Hiking, Golf, photo zone, outdoor games and more.
You can bring a picnic blanket and a ball for playing games with the whole family.
Cost: $0-10.
What: a Party in Grand Park
When: Friday, 28 June at 17:00.
Where: Grand Park, 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Read more: throughout the summer, enjoy the free music party. The theme parties will be different. Also everyone can take part in free dance lessons, regardless of level of dance skills.
Cost: Free.
What: Evening concert at the natural history Museum
When: Friday, 28 June at 17:00.
Where: Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County 900 Exposition Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90007
Read more: Spend an evening outdoors in the garden near the natural history Museum with live music, cocktails, exhibition, science projects, Botanical tours and street food.
Cost: Free.
What: Concert at the farmers market
When: Friday, June 28 from 19:00.
Where: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W 3rd St Los Angeles
Read more: The Original Farmers Market invites everyone to celebrate the arrival of summer concert outdoors. The event will be various local musical groups, visitors can expect treats from the many grocers, restaurants and shops.
Cost: Free.
What: wine Tasting
When: Friday, 28 June at 17:30.
Where: Barnsdall Art Park & Hollyhock House, 4800 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles 90027
Read more: wine Tasting in Barnsdall Park attracts many visitors wishing to enjoy the taste of fine wines, watching the sunset over the city. This place is ideal for family holidays and for Dating.
Cost: $35.
What: Festival in the style of the series ‘Very strange things’
When: Saturday-Sunday, 29-30 June.
Where: Santa Monica Pier, 200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401
More info: This festival is dedicated to the fact that soon Netflix will release season 3 of the series “a Very strange case.” It offers themed entertainment and food. Also everyone can dress up in favorite characters, and to feel part of the unusual world of the series.
Cost: Free.
What: a picnic for English-speaking
When: Saturday, June 29 from 12:00.
Where: Crown Point Park, Crown Point Dr, San Diego, CA 92109
Read more: Monthly Russian Connection Potluck Picnic is a great event to meet new people and have fun. You can bring food and drinks. All will find plenty of entertainment — music, various competitions and lots of tasty pies.
Cost: Free.
What: Shakespeare in Griffith Park
When: Sunday, June 30 from 19:00.
Where: Old Zoo, Griffith Park Dr 4801, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Read More: Theatre, Independent Shakespeare Co. throwing a series of bright performances under the open sky during the summer.
From 29 June to 1 September viewers will be able to watch the famous Shakespeare play “twelfth night” and “Pericles”. Performances take place at the Old Zoo in Griffith Park.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail [email protected]