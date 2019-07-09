Shakhtar and Milan argue for the transfer of the top scorer of the Copa America in 2019
Everton celebrates his goal in the final of the Copa America 2019
The forward of Brazilian Gremio Everton Soares can continue career in “Milan”, reports “Soviet sport”, citing A Bola.
We add that the 23-year-old Brazilian became the top scorer which ended on Sunday in the America’s Cup, in the tournament scoring three goals, including opening the scoring in the final match with Peru (3:1).
At the same time the services of Everton interested, and a champion of Ukraine – Donetsk “Shakhtar”.
But Gremio rejected the first offer of “miners” regarding the sale of Soares.
Everton mostly plays on the left flank of the attack, although it can take a position on the right edge or pull forward.
The player himself would like to be a player the Rossoneri. But it is for this the Italians will have to pay the finalists of the club world Cup 2017 of at least EUR 40 million. The amount of compensation in the contract Santos prescribed for 20 million more.
In 147 appearances for Gremio on account of forward 38 goals and ten assists.
Option with transfer to the Ukrainian club for the Brazilian looks in the short term is preferable, because Milan will miss the current season of the European Cup because of the violation of financial fair play. At that time, as Shakhtar is a team in the group stage of the Champions League.