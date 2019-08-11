Shakhtar apologized to the newcomer “Dynamo” Rodriguez for the boorish comment in Instagram (photo)

| August 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

«Шахтер» принес извинения новичку «Динамо» Родригесу за хамский комментарий в Instagram (фото)

Shakhtar Donetsk, who won on the eve of “Dynamo” in the championship match of the country, apologized to the attacker Kiev Gerson Rodriguez for a wild comment under the post Luxembourgers in Instagram.

“Gerson, we sincerely regret written comments yesterday. It was a mistake. Please accept our apology,” wrote Instagram Shakhtar.

«Шахтер» принес извинения новичку «Динамо» Родригесу за хамский комментарий в Instagram (фото)

All the fuss broke out on Saturday, August 10, when Gerson Rodriguez scored Shakhtar’s his first goal for “Dinamo”, which was dedicated to the memory of the dead in early may, mother. “Mom, I love you and I miss you”, wrote Gerson Rodriguez.

Official website of FC “Shakhtar” rude responded to a post of a player of the opposing team: “You choose the wrong team”.

«Шахтер» принес извинения новичку «Динамо» Родригесу за хамский комментарий в Instagram (фото)

After 15 hours the comment was deleted, but later Shakhtar had to apologize to the Dynamo.

.

Photo of FC “Dynamo”

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.