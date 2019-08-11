Shakhtar apologized to the newcomer “Dynamo” Rodriguez for the boorish comment in Instagram (photo)
Shakhtar Donetsk, who won on the eve of “Dynamo” in the championship match of the country, apologized to the attacker Kiev Gerson Rodriguez for a wild comment under the post Luxembourgers in Instagram.
“Gerson, we sincerely regret written comments yesterday. It was a mistake. Please accept our apology,” wrote Instagram Shakhtar.
All the fuss broke out on Saturday, August 10, when Gerson Rodriguez scored Shakhtar’s his first goal for “Dinamo”, which was dedicated to the memory of the dead in early may, mother. “Mom, I love you and I miss you”, wrote Gerson Rodriguez.
Official website of FC “Shakhtar” rude responded to a post of a player of the opposing team: “You choose the wrong team”.
After 15 hours the comment was deleted, but later Shakhtar had to apologize to the Dynamo.
.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter