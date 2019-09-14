Shakhtar are without a head coach and Notre Dame won the battle at the “Dawn”, yielding 0:2: video reviews…
On Saturday, September 14, fights in Alexandria, Lviv and Kharkiv started the 7th round of the championship of Ukraine on football. “Shootout” with seven goals issued at the stadium Metalist, Shakhtar Donetsk and Lugansk “dawn”.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 7-th round
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Zarya” (Lugansk) — 4:3 (Tyson, 42, Marlos, 54, Moraes, 60, 89 — Yurchenko, 10, Kochergin, 35, Lednev, 86). Youth teams — 3:0.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Bolbat, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Ismaily, Stepanenko, Patrick (Kovalenko, 78), Marlos, Taison (Solomon, 74), Tete (Linnet, 46), Moraes.
Zarya: Shevchenko, Lednev, Timchik, Abu Hanna, Kochergin, Mickle, Ivanisenya, Gromov (Rusin, 59), Cebarco, Yurchenko (Tchaikovsky, 87), Wild Boar (Budkovskyy, 60).
“Alexandria” — “Dnepr-1” — 2:0 (Dovgy, 54, Sitalo, 77). Youth teams — 5:1.
Karpaty (Lviv) — “the Vorskla” (Poltava) — 2:1 (Ponda, 70, penalty, Martens, 80 Benko, 40). Youth teams — 1:4.
Shakhtar Donetsk arrived at the match in Kharkiv, not only without the injured defender Chocolaty and Brazilian rookie, Vito, but coach Luis Castro. The Portuguese had problems with the ear, and the doctors did not recommend a specialist to fly on the game.
The actions of the miners in the match against the “Dawn” was directed by the assistant Castro 36 — year-old Vitor Severino presented to the seven players of the national team of Ukraine and four Brazilian (Marlos Moraes and can be attributed to one and other), and also left in reserve for the rookie team Konoplyanka.
As for “Dawn”, the “steering” of Luhansk Viktor Skripnik could count on all the strongest, except only just started training with the squad after the injury of Central defender Vernidub.
Guests, apparently, mindful of the fact that the Shakhtar players often after returning from the national teams are not showing their best qualities, and that on September 19, the Donetsk team on the same field will start in the Champions League match with “Manchester city”, being shy, did not. And from the first minutes “including” high pressure “dawn” soon took the lead, when the pupil… Shakhtar Yurchenko “shot” of the net from outside the penalty area. Moreover, soon Zorya once again has pressed on in front of the goalkeeper and defender of the Pitmen, and Kochergina was not fluff from the rather difficult position. Not missed — 0:2.
And only after that Shakhtar started. Before the break, and not transformed into a European club (and wanted!) captain Tyson has won back one ball, but in the second half, precise strikes and Marlos Moraes and is brought Shakhtar in front. Zarya efforts Ledneva, whose contract belongs to the “Dynamo” equalized — 3:3, but the last word was the top scorer of the Premier League Moraes, who was successfully assisted by Linnet.
Unfortunately, the success of the miners was marred by the injury to Tyson, he struck… teammate ismaily, accidentally hit fellow knee to the head. In the episode on 72 minutes, the Brazilian for a time lost consciousness, he began flailing. Fortunately, Linnet rushed to get sunken language teammate, arrived doctors. The Pitmen’s captain was carried off on a stretcher… In the words of one of the coaches of the miners, said shortly after the final whistle, Tyson came to, but he still has a headache.
Video terrible injury Tyson
By the way, FC Shakhtar in a couple of hours after the game posted a video with Tyson, where the midfielder sitting at the airport, said that he was all right. “I’m fine. Thank you very much”, said Tyson at the camera, waving a hand.
Video of the match
“Defeat, for which not ashamed. Played that game you wanted. And wanted — to confuse the opponent, so it was the two strikers who constantly bothered the defence of Shakhtar.
Sorry for the missed goals, but I can’t say bad words to the team. Errors will, more importantly, what kind of reaction they will follow. After such matches I want to score points. We played against the giants, played with dignity. This is encouraging for the future.
We tried to beat Shakhtar away. Such a defeat, we even like. This is better than we would put “the bus” and played — 0:1. Then be told that against a team missed only one. We scored three on the road, and will continue to work”, — said the head coach of “Dawn” Viktor Skripnik on air of TV channel “Football 2”.
In good mood will fly to Germany for his debut match in the main draw of the European Cup, “Alexandria” (September 19 wards of Volodymyr Sharan will meet Europa League on the field “Wolfsburg”). In the confrontation with the hitherto not playing in the “Dnepr-1” Alexandrians possessed a noticeable advantage, to double check the strength of the woodwork team Dmitry Mikhailenko, but was able to take the lead just after the blunder of the defender of the guests Loperena, who rolled the ball directly under attack Dovgy. Goal-handsome substitute Sitalo only strengthened the advantage of the bronze prize-winner of the Premier League, won the 40th home victory in the championship (by the way, before the game with the “Dnepr-1” “Alexandria” is invariably missed in his field in 16 games in a row since September 15 last year).
The match against Vorskla, Karpaty came out with a new head coach (24th in the history of performances of a command in the championship of Ukraine) — former mentor Donetsk Olympique de Marseille Novel Sanjar. Recently, the Poltava successfully played in Lviv, although in the last match (after three wins in a row!) they beat Karpaty — 4:0. The team has lost Kosovo and this time, winning the first half and conceded two goals after the break.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar 21 (7);
2. Oleksandriya — 12 (7);
3. “Desna” — 11 (6);
4. Zarya — 11 (7);
5. “Dinamo” — 8 (5);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 8 (7);
7. Karpaty — 8 (7);
8. Vorskla — 7 (7);
9. Kolos — 7 (6);
10. “Mariupol” — 7 (5);
11. Lviv — 6 (6);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (6).
In the 7th round of the Premier League on 15 September will also play: “Mariupol” — “Olympic”, “Dynamo” — “Desna” and “ear” — “the lions”.
