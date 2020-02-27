Shakhtar at least 2 of the match extended the season for yourself
Alan Patrick
In the Portuguese capital was the return match of 1/16 finals of the Europa League, where Benfica took Shakhtar.
The fight was held in the rhythm of swing, and prolific ended in a 3-3 draw.
The score was opened in 9th minute after a precise strike Luis Pizzi – 1:0 led the hosts.
The next 3 goals were also on account of the players Benfica. Moreover, it scored a double by Ruben Dias. However, one of the goals the defender of “eagles” managed to score an own goal.
However, by the 47th minute, Benfica won 3:1, with the first meeting in Kharkov (2:1 in favor of “Shakhtar”), quite satisfied owners.
However, goals from Taras Stepanenko and Alan Patrick brought charges Luis Castro in the 1/8 finals.
Friday will be the draw, in which the Pitmen will discover their opponents.