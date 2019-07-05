Shakhtar at the Austrian training camp beat the Champions of Denmark: the video of the match

«Шахтер» на австрийском сборе обыграл чемпиона Дании: видеообзор матча

Friday, 5 July, Shakhtar played two friendlies at the training camp in Austria. After a draw with German “Uerdingen” (1:1) wards Luis Castro compete with the champion of Denmark Copenhagen, beating the opponent — 2:1 (Moraes, 16, 21 — the flaws Horus 40).

Shakhtar: Pyatov (Trubin, 59), Ismaily (Butko, 81), Matvienko, Khocholava, Dodo, Stepanenko, Patrick (Kovalenko, 77) Solomon, Taison, Marlos Moraes (Blanco Leshchuk, 81).

At the Austrian training camp, the Pitmen will play three friendly matches: July 8 — with the Serbian “by Proleter” and Austrian “Wolfsberger” and July 11 — with the Cypriot APOEL.

