“Shakhtar” beat “Dynamo” by the number of trophies during the time of independence of Ukraine
In the framework of the 27th round of Ukrainian Premier League Shakhtar Donetsk beat “Alexandria” (3:2) and early in the 13th time became the champion of Ukraine.
Thanks to the fourth consecutive title of the winner of the Premier League, the Pitmen ahead of Kiev “Dynamo” by the number of trophies in the period of independent Ukraine. This title was the 35th for Shakhtar.
In addition to the gold medals of the championship the Pitmen 13 times won the Cup of Ukraine, 8 times won the super Cup and once won the UEFA Cup.
“The Dynamo” also in the record are 15 trophies champion of Ukraine, 11 Cups and 8 super cups.
Kiev club still has a good chance again to restore the status quo; for this ward Alexei Mikhailichenko successful enough to play in the final of the Ukrainian Cup.
As for the total number of trophies for all the club’s history, to catch up with Kiev in the foreseeable future to the Pitmen is unlikely, if you consider that “Dinamo” is a 13-time champion of USSR, 9-time Cup winner and 3-time winner of the USSR super Cup. In addition, the Dynamo have won 3 international Cup – 2 Cup winners ‘ cups and one UEFA super Cup.
Track record of Shakhtar is much more modest: 4 cups and one super Cup of the USSR.