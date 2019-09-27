Shakhtar before his visit to Milan defeated in the match against FC “Vorskla” (video)
Friday, 27th September, the match at the Kharkov stadium “Metalist” was launched the 9th round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 9-th round
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — Vorskla (Poltava) — 4:0 (Bodnar, 32, Linnet, 50, with a penalty, Patrick, 72, Moraes, 77). Youth teams — 1:3.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Cooper, Dodo, Matvienko, Ismaily, Stepanenko (Kovalenko, 67), Alan Patrick, Solomon (Marlos, 62), Taison, Dentinho (Moraes, 71), Linnet.
In recent years this team have a very convenient opponent for Shakhtar. Just remember that “Vorskla” was last selected points from the current champion of Ukraine more than four years ago (2:2), and then suffered nine consecutive defeats with a total score of 7:25.
The miners coach luís Castro, mindful of the forthcoming European duel next Tuesday, left in stock Krivtsov, and Marlos Moraes, and Bolbat generally arrived in Kharkov. But for the first time in the starting lineup left Konoplyanka. In addition, from the first minute on the field appeared Cooper, Dodo and Dentinho. As for Vorskla, the Vitalii Kosovskyi after a crushing defeat in the last round in Poltava Dynamo went on a radical change in the “basis”.
To the credit of Poltava, at first they fought, did not look whipping boys, as in the last round, but the class of Shakhtar players is still affected. Debut goals for the Ukrainian Champions world champion U20 Cooper and rookie Linnets and accurate punches Patrick and Moraes brought the Pitmen all three points.
1:0 Hooper (32 min.)
2:0 Konoplyanka (50 min.)
3:0 Patrick (72nd min.)
4:0 Moraes (77th min.)
Shakhtar have not lost this season, no points have brought their series without defeats in the championship to 38 games (the last failure of the “orange and black” dated August 11, 2018). With 11 recent matches Donetsk won with a total score of 31:6.
A much more serious test is waiting for the wards Luis Castro next week. On Tuesday, October 1, Donetsk team at the famous stadium “San Siro” in Milan in the group stage of the Champions League will play with the Italian Atalanta (home arena of the club from Bergamo does not meet the UEFA requirements). Recall that the opponents at the start of the European season suffered a crushing defeat to Shakhtar in Kharkov in all respects conceded “Manchester city” — 0:3, and the “Atalanta” was a bit in the Zagreb local “Dinamo” — 4:0.
Position of commands: :
1. “Shakhtar” — 27 points (9 matches);
2. Desna — 14 (8);
3. “Dinamo” — 14 (8);
4. “Alexandria” — 13 (8);
5. “Dawn” — 12 (8);
6. “Dnepr-1” — 11 (8);
7. Kolos — 11 (8);
8. “Mariupol” — 9 (8);
9. Karpaty — 8 (8);
10. Vorskla — 7 (9);
11. “Lions” — 6 (8);
12. “Olympic” — 5 (8).
In the 9th round of the Premier League will play: “Karpaty” — “ear”, “Alexandria” — “the lions” (September 28), “Mariupol” — “Desna”, “Dynamo” — “Dnepr-1” and “Olimpik” — “the dawn”.
