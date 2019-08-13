Shakhtar came into conflict with the Premier League regarding sponsorship of the League
Champion Shakhtar Donetsk waive the requirement of the Ukrainian Premier League to place on the sleeve of the game form the logo of the General sponsor of the League, betting company Favorit – Favbet.
The thing is that Shakhtar has a sponsorship contract with a direct competitor to the Favbet company “Pari-match”.
In this situation Shakhtar are ready to pay the fine for nonobservance of the contract of the League with a sponsor, said the commercial Director of the Donetsk club Dmitry Kirilenko.
“We welcome the signing of the contract of the League with a Title sponsor. However, due to the fact that the title sponsor of FC “Shakhtar” “Pari-match” is in the same business category sponsor of the League, we can’t go to some of the manifestations that are necessary to fulfill the contract (for example, when Shakhtar would come out in the form of stickers “Pari-match” on the chest, and from Favbet on the sleeve – approx. LB.ua),” – said Kirilenko.
“Given the situation, we are ready to pay a fine in the amount of funds owed. The money will be allocated among the other 11 clubs. Regarding the Chevron on the shirt already announced that we will use the championship badge, no sponsor displays. This is a compromise solution – place on the sleeve will not be sold to another sponsor. Agreed with this in the “Favorite” when signing the contract,” said one of the leaders of the football club.