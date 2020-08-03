“Shakhtar” changing his mind prezentovali pamyatnik Lucescu in honor of the 75-richchya (photo)
August 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Pamyatnik MRC Lucescu
Donatski “Shakhtar” VDOLive vgcreate pamyatnik MRC Lucescu to 75-richchya rumynskogo Foca after, the Yak trainer ocolis Kiske Dynamo sterjo sport.ua.
Presentation pam’yatnika Bula zaplanowana 2015 school of rock, VIN MAV povitica bilya “Donbas-Areni” after povernennya team to Donetsk.
Powdersit scho Ob CT already vigotovlennya I roztashuvannya on through Europe non-stop bus “Shahtarya” in predmest Kyiv, Faced. Ale after the company’s rumynskogo Foca coach of “Dynamo” pamyatnik postponed “in reserve”.