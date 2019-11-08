“Shakhtar” — “Dynamo”: online broadcast of the match championship of Ukraine
Sunday, November 10, in Kharkiv, OSC “Metalist”, able to accommodate 41 307 spectators, will host the match of the 14th round of the championship of Ukraine, where Donetsk “Shakhtar” take Kiev “Dynamo”. Beginning at 17:00.
The leader of the “miner” is preparing for the New year
Midfielder “Shakhtar” together with his family (wife Margaret and three children) is already preparing to celebrate the New year. The player landed in the yard the Christmas tree and put on his page in Instagram. “Today I planted a family tree. Cucumbers, tomatoes and potatoes will be planted, when to retire, “wrote Stepanenko.
The arbitrator from the Kiev region
The referees Committee of the UAF assigned to work on the match the team of arbitrators, headed by 30-year-old FIFA referee by Mykola Basakinam. Representing Kyiv region referee in the current season, worked for four Premier League matches, which showed 24 warnings (average of six per game) and has removed two players from the field, a penalty was not administered. Among these games was with the participation of “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” — “Shakhtar” in the 2nd round defeated at home “Karpaty” (3:0) and Dynamo in the 11th round of modestly beat on home arena of the “Alexandria” (1:0).
30-summer Nikolay Balakin
Help will Balakin, Andrey Violin (Kropiwnicki) and Volodymyr Volodin (Kherson) fourth referee — Yaroslav Kozyk from Mukachevo. Will assess the performance of the referees the head of the referees Committee of the UAF Italian Luciano Rays.
The guest draws in the European competitions
In midweek the team played their matches in the European tournaments. Shakhtar on Tuesday in Zagreb played an unbelievable match — up to the 90th minute of the game against local “Dynamo” and guests were trailing by two goals, but managed to Exodus injury time to equalize (3:3), reminding everyone about the end of the legendary final of Champions League 1998/1999, in which the English “Manchester United” snatched victory from Bayern Munich.
Dynamo on Thursday visited the capital of Denmark at Copenhagen. Having missed the first goal already in the beginning of the meeting, further wards Alexei Mikhailichenko had an indisputable advantage and still managed to grind out the opponent equalized in the second half of 1:1.
Moraes is out of competition among the scorers
Shakhtar’s forward Junior Moraes confidently leads the list of scorers, scoring 11 goals (from open play). And here is Dynamo’s top scorer is Artem Besedin, whose asset six punches (same — Shakhtar have taison and Marlos).
In the asset “miner” Junior Moraes already 11 goals in the current Premier League season
The most stable
The only player in both teams who took part in all 13 previous matches in the championship of Ukraine, FC Dynamo Kyiv Viktor Tsygankov. 12 fights in the asset of another Dynamo de Foam, as well as the Pitmen’s Marlos, Moraes, Pyatov and Stepanenko. In 11 games had Garmash, loaves of Mikolenko, sydorchuk (all “Dynamo”), ismaily and Alan Patrick (both from Shakhtar).
Dynamo Viktor Tsygankov took part in all matches of the championship of Ukraine in the current season
The first round match
In the 3rd round, the teams met each other in Kiev on NSK “Olympic”. On 21 minutes, Moraes gave the visitors the lead, but shortly before the break equalized Rodriguez, who conducted his first match for Dynamo in the Ukrainian Premier League. In the end the decisive factor was the goal Marlos after the break which brought the Pitmen a very important win, and with it allowed the team of Luis Castro to take revenge for the defeat in the super Cup (1:2), and the Dynamo suffered their first defeat of the season.
Photo of FC “Dynamo”, FC “Shakhtar”
