“Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” (Zagreb): the bookmakers on the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, October 22, Shakhtar Donetsk will hold the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League against the strongest team in Croatia — Dinamo Zagreb. The match will be held in Kharkiv at the Metalist start at 19:55, Kyiv time.
“FACTS” WILL HOLD AN ONLINE BROADCAST OF THE MATCH SHAKHTAR — DINAMO ZAGREB
The Donetsk club have only once crossed paths with a representative of Croatia in the European competitions. In the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League 2008/2009 has been drawn Shakhtar with Dynamo Zagreb and then Mircea Lucescu’s men easily passed on in Donetsk was recorded “dry” on a home win (2:0, goals — Srna and Jadson), and in Zagreb, Shakhtar only confirmed his advantage (3:1, goals from Shakhtar’s Luiz Adriano, Brandao and Willian).
Leading Ukrainian and foreign bookmakers see Shakhtar are the favourites of the upcoming match (though without the overwhelming advantage of “miners”), putting the following factors.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of “Shakhtar” — 1,72, the draw to 3.75, the victory of “Dinamo” — 5,00.
“Marathon”: a victory of Shakhtar is 1.74, the draw is 3.76, the victory of “Dinamo” — 5,40.
Parimatch: the victory of Shakhtar of 1.71, the draw 3.55, the victory of “Dinamo” — 5,30.
William Hill: the victory of Shakhtar is 1.67, the draw 3.70 points, the victory of “Dinamo” — 5,25.
Bet365: win Shakhtar — of 1.66, the draw to 3.75, the victory of “Dinamo” — 5,00.
Note that in other match of group C, which acts as a “miner”, the champion of England “Manchester city” will accept Italian “Atalanta”.
.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter