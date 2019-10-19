“Shakhtar” – “Dynamo” (Zagreb): the online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
On Tuesday, October 22, Shakhtar Donetsk will hold the third round of the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament of Europe — leagues of Champions. Kharkiv, OSC Metalist, the Pitmen in the third round will play against the Croatian champion the last two seasons, “Dynamo” from Zagreb.
“FACTS” will hold an online broadcast of the meeting wards Luis Castro and Nenad of Belize, for which you will be able to follow the news.
Leaders in their respective leagues
Both teams to have more time to devote to the upcoming game, played in the national Championships on Friday, October 18.
Shakhtar’s home stadium has left no stone unturned to “Ear” from Kovalivka, defeating the Premier League’s newcomer — 6:0 (Moraes, 5, 61, Linnet, 26, Dodo, 31, Tyson, 43, 45). Wards Luis Castro, not to lose more points this season, continue after 11 rounds sitting atop the standings, ahead of their closest rivals, the Chernigov “Desna” and Kiev “Dynamo”, 13 (!) points. And forward of the Donetsk team Junior Moraes, scoring 11 goals unreachable for the competitors in the race scorers.
Dinamo Zagreb not a landslide, but also confidently beat away “Gorica” — 4:2 (Orsic, 26, 49, 62, Kazior, 28 — Lovric, 56, Sooke, 77). The team of Nenad Bjelica leads the standings of the Croatian League, scoring after 11 rounds 25 points, and two points ahead of their closest rivals from split Hajduk.
Tournament situation in group
Opponents have identical records after the first match and “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” beat “Atalanta” and lost to “Manchester city”. The club from Zagreb is above the “miners” in standings only thanks to the best difference of scored and missed goals (4:2 vs. 2:4).
The second meeting in the Champions League
The only time the Pitmen met with Dinamo Zagreb (and with representatives of the Croatian League in General), when the draw put the team in the third qualifying round of the Champions League 2008/2009. Then Mircea Lucescu’s men easily passed on in Donetsk was recorded “dry” on a home win (2:0, goals — Srna and Jadson), and in Zagreb, Shakhtar only confirmed his advantage (3:1, goals from Shakhtar’s Luiz Adriano, Brandao and Willian).
Video of the match “Dynamo” (Zagreb) — “the miner” — 1:3 (27 Aug 2008)
The composition of “Shakhtar” more than 30 million
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the composition of Donetsk “Shakhtar” more expensive General the value of the players Dinamo Zagreb, for € 30 million — 137,4 million euros compared to 107,3 million.
Most of the Ukrainian team are defender ismaily (19 million), as well as Midfielders Aunt (15), Tyson (12), Marlos (11) and Taras Stepanenko (10).
The most expensive player the Dynamo is a 21-year-old graduate of the Catalan “Barcelona” attacking midfielder Dani Olmo, who in his age has a price tag of 30 million euros. For 8 million euros are goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and forward Bruno Petkovic, 6.5 million are estimated attacking midfielder Amer Gojak, 6 million — the midfielder Arijan Ademi.
Spaniard Dani Olmo in his 21 year is already worth 30 million euros
Day in history
In the history of performances in European competition, Shakhtar played three times 22 Oct. Only in one case, the miners were able to celebrate a victory in the group stage of Europa League-2009/2010 over the French Toulouse (4:0). But in the group stage of the Champions League Donetsk club has twice lost with the minimum account 0:1 in 2008 from the Portuguese “sporting” and in 2015 from the Swedish Malmo.
Recall that in the other match in group C 22 Oct fight the English “Manchester city” and the Italian “Atalanta”.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter