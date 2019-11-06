Shakhtar ended in a draw the match with Dinamo Zagreb, scoring two goals in added time
In the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League, Shakhtar Donetsk played a match with Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia).
A dramatic match at the Maksimir stadium in Zagreb, ended with the score 3:3. Two goals Shakhtar scored in added time.
The Pitmen scored in the 13th minute. Junior Moraes made a cross from Alan Patrick, who is from the middle distance struck the near corner of the Croats.
Already in the 25th minute of the Dynamo compared account. Petkovic horse won the duel in two Shakhtar defenders and headed the ball into the net.
In the 74th minute the home side were in the minority: the referee sent off midfielder Moro, having a yellow card, went into a rough tackle.
After 5 minutes the referee called compositions by removing Marlos for a rough tackle from behind.
Dynamo went ahead in the 83rd minute, thanks to Ivanusic, who came on as a substitute.
The third goal into an empty net the net Ademi scored in the 89th minute.
In added time, 90+3 minute, Moraes gets his head hit the corner – 3:2.
Three minutes later Aunt with a penalty to again level the scores – 3:3.
Recall the previous match, “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” (Zagreb) ended also in a draw – 2:2.