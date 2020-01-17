Shakhtar entered the top 10 clubs in Europe by annual net profit
Shakhtar
UEFA on its official website published an economic report on the results of the 2018 financial year.
Shakhtar Donetsk entered the top-10 among clubs in Europe by net profit for the period.
Ukrainian club earned € 42 million and took sixth place in the overall ranking.
The absolute leader in this category was the French “Monaco” – EUR 179 million.
In second place is the London “Tottenham” (127 million). The three of leaders was closed by another English club – “Liverpool” (120 million).
We will add that one of the leaders of the world club of sports in gross income – “real” Madrid in this rating has occupied only 10-th place. And “Barcelona” and not included in the top 20.