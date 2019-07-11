Shakhtar finished their training camp in Austria with the defeat of the champion of Cyprus: the video of the match
July 11, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Thursday, July 11, Donetsk “Shakhtar”, the main group returned recovered Dentinho has completed the program of the training camp in Austria. In the last friendly opponent team Luis Castro was the 28-times champion of Cyprus, APOEL.
“.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter
READ "Gold" the 2014 world Cup and four League Cup Champions: watch the trailer of the movie about Tony Kroos (photo, video)