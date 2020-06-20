Shakhtar fourth time in a row became the champion of Ukraine
Shakhtar Donetsk on Saturday ahead of schedule became the champion of Ukraine on football, having beaten in Kiev “Alexandria” with the score 3:2 and scoring 71 points.
Five rounds before the end of the tournament, Shakhtar broke away from going the second “Dynamo” in 19 points. From Kiev and have the game in stock, but they still won’t be able to catch up with the leader.
It’s already the 13th title of the Donetsk team. Before Shakhtar became the champion of Ukraine in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2010-2014 years 2017-2019.
This is the first victory in the championship of Ukraine for the Portuguese coach luís Castro. His predecessor Paulo Fonseca has won the championship three times, Romanian Mircea Lucescu eight times, another championship “Shakhtar” won with Nevio the Rock.