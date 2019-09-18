Shakhtar gave an official delegation, “Manchester city” souvenir passports and embroidered shirts (photo)

| September 18, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

On the eve of the first round match of the group stage of the Champions League between “Shakhtar” and “Manchester city”, an informal meeting of the official delegations of the two clubs.

At a joint dinner of the delegation of “miners” headed by General Director Sergiy Palkin and Ambassador of club Darijo Srna, and the citizens presented the Executive Director Omar Berrada and sporting Director Txiki beguiristain, reported on the official website of Shakhtar.

In particular, the Palkin made a brief speech in which he noted the regularity of face-to-face meetings, “miner” and “my Teams” in the group stage of the Champions League.

“Given the fact that our friends, colleagues third year in a row visiting Kharkiv and it already feels quite like home, we decided to give them the attributes of Ukrainian culture: souvenir passport and commemorative shirts,” said Palkin.

We add that the match will kick off at 22:00.

