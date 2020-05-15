Shakhtar had their first full training session after a two-month quarantine
On the eve of the Shakhtar held a training session at the club base in the country complex “Svyatoshyn”, according to the club’s press service.
We add that the 12-time Champions of Ukraine held the first, after two months of quarantine associated with the pandemic coronavirus, training in full force.
It is reported that the players arrived to the class already in your training gear to minimize contact with kitanami.
Coaches, players and staff involved in the preparation, to measure the temperature. Only after the medical staff made sure that everything is healthy, the Pitmen went to work. Occupation head coach Luis Castro began with a call to the wards to take responsibility for pandemic COVID-19 and to comply with who recommendations.
From Luis Castro (left) excellent mood
The occupation lasted a little over an hour and included exercises on the ball control and coordination. The Pitmen also had two parties in half, and ended the session work in 2 groups.
Tyson and ismaily
Recall that the restart of the Ukrainian Premier League is scheduled for may 30.