Shakhtar in a new form defeated Karpaty: video highlights from matches
Sunday, August 4, matches in Kiev, Zaporozhye and Kharkov ended the program of the 2nd round of the competition in the domestic Premier League.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 2nd round
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — Karpaty (Lviv) — 2:0 (Marlos, 40, Moraes, 45). Youth teams — 4:1.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo, Kryvtsov, Matvienko, Ismaily, Alan Patrick (Antonio, 68), Stepanenko (Pikhalyonok, 82), Tete, Marlos, Taison, Moraes (Sickan, 68).
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Dnepr-1” — 1:1 (Kochergin, 70 — Kogut, 45+3). Youth teams — 1:2.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — “spike” (Kovalivka) — 0:1 (Gavrish, 68, penalty). Deleted: Docile (“ear”), 43rd minute papillae (“Olympic”), 66 min, Abubakar (Marseille), 90+4 minute.
Shakhtar Donetsk, on the eve of the open training session presented a new form, had to suffer with Karpaty. Lviv held the defense to the end of the first half, but as the duel of the previous round against “Dynamo”, conceded twice before the break. First Marlos after a great pass from Alan Patrick was alone in front of the gate and just laid the ball into the right corner and then top scorer last season, Moraes was the most efficient in the opponents ‘ penalty area and doubled the advantage of “miners”.
Goal Marlos (Shakhtar), 40 min
Goal by Moraes (Shakhtar), 45 min
In the second half wards Luis Castro could play for pleasure, scoring another goal. This time Marlos acted as assistant, lumbago from the left flank, and the defender ismaily, played ahead, but the forward sent the ball past the goalkeeper. When the outcome of the match was decided, the coaching staff of Shakhtar gave an opportunity to debut for the first team of Shakhtar the champion in the national team of Ukraine U20 18-year-old striker Daniel Shikano, who played last season in the lease for “Mariupol”.
Gol ismaily (Shakhtar), 63 min
In Zaporozhye Zorya after a convincing victory in the two matches over the Montenegrin “Buducnost” in qualification of League of Europe took beginner of the higher battalion — “Dnepr-1”. The team of Viktor Skripnik, who conducted the fourth game in the last ten days, missed the first half’s injury time, when after a corner kick Kohut jumped out above all and headed the ball into the top corner.
Goal Kohut (“Dnepr-1”), 45+3 min
Goal Kochergina (dawn), 70 min
A real massacre staged in Kiev, the Donetsk “Olympic” and kovalivskiy “ear”. The few spectators gathered in the stands of the stadium “Dynamo” named after Valeriy Lobanovskiy did not see a lot of goals, but witnessed three of the deletions. At the end of the first half covalency remained in the minority after Meek got a second warning, but after the break, the referee called compositions by removing the goalkeeper of Donetsk club cannabic for a foul last hope. From that penalty and scored a “spike” in the second match in a row scored by the team captain Gavrish, who eventually brought a second victory of the Premier League newcomers. In injury time the nerves could not stand another one “Olympian” Abubakar, who was struck across the face of the opponent, and also left the field early.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 6 (2);
1. Dynamo — 6 (2);
3. Kolos — 6 (2);
4. “Dnepr-1” — 4 (1);
5. Zarya — 4 (2);
6. Lions — 3 (2);
7. “Mariupol” — 3 (2);
8. “Desna” — 3 (2);
9. “Alexandria” — 0 (2);
10. Vorskla — 0 (2);
11. “Olympic” — 0 (2);
12. Karpaty — 0 (2).
In the 3rd round of matches which will be held August 10-11, will play “Dynamo” (Kyiv) — “Shakhtar” (Donetsk), “Alexandria” — “Olimpik”, “Vorskla” (Poltava) — “lions”, “Dnepr-1” — “Desna” (Chernigov), Kolos (Kovalivka) — “Zarya” (Lugansk), “Karpaty” (Lvov) — “Mariupol”.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
