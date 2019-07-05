Shakhtar in Austria was not able to beat a team from the third League of Germany: video of the match
On Friday, July 5, the champion of Ukraine Donetsk “Shakhtar” planned at the training camp in Austria two sparring. In the first wards Luis Castro played with the “Uerdingen”, who finished last season in 11th place in the third German division.
Game for the Pitmen mainly played reservists, ended in a draw — 1:1 (Blanco Leshchuk, 62 — Beister, 81). Note that the ball from the goal scored by Argentine striker Gustavo Blanco Leshchuk, who last season on loan held in the Spanish “Granada” and joined Shakhtar in Austria.
Shakhtar: Shevchenko (Trubin, 61), Butko (Bolbat, 35), Kryvtsov, Cooper, Cipriano, Tank, Aunt, Marcos Antonio, Kovalenko (Pikhalyonok, 46), Fernando, Sickan (Blanco Leshchuk, 33).
Note that another player of the Donetsk club has moved to Russia. After defender Yaroslav Rakitskiy, midfielder Oleg Danchenko and the defensive player of Ivan Ordets in the team of the aggressor will be the 23-year-old Shakhtar defender Daniel Sahutkyn, concluded an agreement with “Yenisei” (last season the player spent in the rent in the capital “Arsenal-Kiev”).
At 18:00 on 5 July at the miners scheduled a game with the Danish “Copenhagen”. In addition, the plans of Shakhtar at the Austrian training camp is still three friendlies: July 8 — with the Serbian “by Proleter” and Austrian “Wolfsberger” and July 11 — with the Cypriot APOEL.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
