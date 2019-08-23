Shakhtar in the match of championship of Ukraine (U-21) scored with a penalty in the style of “Barcelona” (video)
In the match 5 th round of the youth championship of Ukraine (U-21) “miner” took “Mariupol”.
The meeting ended with a confident victory of the leader of the championship with 3:0.
Interesting happened last goal Shakhtar scored from the penalty spot in the 77th minute. Midfielders George Sudakov Artem Bondarenko repeated the trick players Catalan “Barcelona” Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez drawing the penalty match La Liga 2016 against “salty” – see the official site of La Liga.
It is noteworthy that in the match of youth teams of “Shakhtar” and “Mariupol” Bondarenko in the first half, punched the 11-meter, but it is not implemented. Maybe this fact has pushed young players on such a experimental method of implementing a penalty.
However, this mechanism kick “from the point” isn’t a new one – 10 years before Barca, something like trying to portray in the English Premier League Arsenal players Robert Pires and Thierry Henry in the match at Highbury against Manchester city. But the composition of the two Frenchmen clearly failed.