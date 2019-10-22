Shakhtar in the minority survived a draw in the UEFA Youth League: the match highlights of the match
Tuesday, October 22, in the village of High that near Kharkov, on the field of the training complex of FC “Metalist” took place the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the UEFA Youth League between Donetsk “Shakhtar” and “Dinamo”Zagreb.
Guests from the capital of Croatia, who scored four points in the previous two games (home win over Atalanta and away draw with Manchester city) were favourites in reporting the fight. But the Pitmen managed to give battle, and, despite the game and the numerical advantage (from the 65th minute, Shakhtar were reduced to ten men after the removal of defender of Agboju), snatched a draw — 1:1 (Bondarenko, 50, from the penalty spot — Yankovic, 55).
Video goals Bondarenko (50 minutes)
Video goals Jankovic (55 minutes)
Thus, after three rounds, Shakhtar scored two points and occupies the third place in the standings. In the other match of group C, in which are the young “miners”, English “Manchester city” will accept on the home field Italian “Atalanta”.
Position of commands in group: 1. Dinamo Zagreb — 5 points (3 matches), 2. “Manchester City” — 4 (2), 3. “Miner” — 2 (3), 4. “Atalanta” — 1 (2).
Note that, also in the UEFA Youth League speaks another Ukrainian team — Dynamo Kiev. Trust Igor Kostyuk will play in the return match of the first round of the “journey of Champions” against the Macedonian “Scandia” on Wednesday, October 23 (first leg between the teams ended with a confident victory of Dynamo — 8:0).
