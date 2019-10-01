Shakhtar in the UEFA Youth League scored a goal after drawing a penalty… (video)
On Tuesday, October 1, the team of Shakhtar Donetsk U19 played their second match in the group stage of the UEFA Youth League. On the field Сentro Sportivo Bortolotti in Bergamo wards 41-year-old Spanish specialist Andres Carrasco competed with their peers from the Italian “Atalanta”. Recall that in the first round, the Pitmen lost at home “Manchester city” (1:3), and the team from Bergamo have lost in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb (0:1).
Face-to-face confrontation between Atalanta BC and Shakhtar ended in a draw — 2:2 (Piccoli, 45, 71 — perch, 25, Abullaev, 90+4). And the miners were saved from defeat thanks to a gorgeous long shot Abdullayev seconds before the final whistle.
Note that in the middle of the first half in one of the rare counter-attacks of Shakhtar the champion of the world U20 Sickan earned a penalty. To the 11-meter mark came Mudrik and… drove the ball forward, and ascended to perch calmly scored against the Italians. Such is the witty drawing a penalty, which the Pitmen, by the way, have practiced in front of the coach against “Mariupol”.
By the way, on the same day in group F Manchester city at home will play against Dinamo Zagreb.
The group winners of “the way of the Champions League” out in the 1/8 finals directly. But eight second places will play in the play-offs with the “path of Champions of the countries.”
By the way, Ukraine in the UEFA youth League will also present the U19 team of Kiev “Dynamo”. Wednesday, October 2, at the capital arena of a name of Valery Lobanovsky (17:00) trust Igor Kostyuk will play their first match against Macedonian “Scandia” (the return leg of the 1/16 finals — 23 October in Skopje). In case of overcoming the barrier of starting the “journey of Champions of the countries” the Dynamo 6 and 27 November, will play the winner of the Bohemian (Ireland) — PAOK (Greece).
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
