Shakhtar in their confrontation with the “Dynamo” killed the intrigue in the championship of Ukraine
In Kharkov was the defining match of the Ukrainian championship in which Shakhtar beat Dynamo 1:0.
The only goal was scored in the 18th minute by Serhiy Kryvtsov after a corner kick. The defender’s goal was the 200th goal of Shakhtar in the Dynamo goal in the history of confrontation between these teams.
Note that the “miners” throughout that tense night look fresher and more active than their rivals.
Despite this, guests were also able to score one Gerson Rodriguez had two excellent chances, one of which is forward of the national team of Luxembourg has not realized a minute before the goal Krivtsov.
We will add that in the 75th minute the match was for some minutes suspended due to the racist cries of the fans “Dynamo” to the address Dentinho.
After the resumption of the game for an obscene gesture addressed to the fans of “Dynamo”, the field was removed Tyson.
It is also necessary to add that a serious injury was received by the leader of the Pitmen’s attacks Junior Moraes, who was taken to a local clinic.
After the match in Kharkiv separation of Shakhtar from Dynamo increased to 13 points. This handicap can be eliminated is nearly impossible.