Shakhtar increased the chances of Ukraine to preserve direct ticket to the Champions League
Shakhtar
On the eve of the first matches of the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.
In particular, the “miner” in Kharkov defeated the Lisbon Benfica 2:1.
Within the allocation of places in the UEFA coefficients table Ukraine is still interested in the speech of Turkish and Austrian clubs.
Turkey in Europe had only one representative – “Istanbul Basaksehir”, which played on the road with another Lisbon club “sporting”, and lost 1:3.
Austria is represented in the spring part of the European Cup with two clubs. LUSK played away draw with AZ “AZ Alkmaar” – 1:1, and Salzburg without Erling Holland also out yielded the Frankfurt “Eintracht” – 1:4.
Thus, before the return matches of the Ukraine has 33.9 points in the index table and is a strategically important tenth place. Turkey from 32.8 goes on 11-m a place, and Austria is lagging behind even by 0.475 points.
Note that for a victory in the playoffs of the Europa League teams is awarded 0.4 points and for a draw of 0.2.
Recall, the 10th position will allow the champion of Ukraine in season 2021/22 immediately to qualify for the group stage of the Champions League, and the silver prize-winner of the Premier League will begin performances with the second round of qualifying.