Shakhtar Instagram potrollit “Dynamo” on the occasion of the departure of the people of Kiev from the Champions League (photos)
August 14, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Yesterday in Kiev held the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League between “Dynamo” and “Brugge”, following which (3:3) the people of Kiev were knocked out of the tournament.
This unpleasant for the Ukrainian football not fail to take advantage of the main competitor “the Dynamo” in the domestic arena – Shakhtar Donetsk.
Once at the NSC Olimpiyskiy the final whistle sounded, Instagram Pitmen had posted a new photo with the explicit banter over the capital club.
Recall “Shakhtar” on the rights of the champion of Ukraine will start in the 2018/19 Champions League from the group stage.
The draw for this stage will be held on August 29.
