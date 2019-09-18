Shakhtar is a leader for the group stage of the Champions League at the curious figure
Shakhtar Donetsk made in the application for the current season of the Champions League from 9 Brazilians. More than any other club in the group stage, reports sportarena.com referring to Estadao.com.br.
In particular, in the application of the miners got ismaily, Dodo, Tyson, Marcos Antonio, Dentinho, Aunt, Alan Patrick, Maicon and Marquinhos Cipriano.
Initially, this list consisted of 10 players, but Fernando was later leased to sporting Lisbon.
Note that also in the list of declared players of the team Luis Castro are naturalized Ukrainians – Junior Moraes and Marlos.
Only group stage is played 69 players from Brazil.
Today Shakhtar will play in Kharkiv the opening match of the Champions League. The rival of the champion of Ukraine will be the champion of England “Manchester city”.
The match starts at 22:00.
In a parallel match of the group C Zagreb “Dinamo adopt bergamasco “Atalanta”.