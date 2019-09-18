Shakhtar kicked off in the UEFA Youth League with a defeat from Manchester city (video)
Wednesday, September 18, reservists Shakhtar Donetsk (players till 19 years) has started in the UEFA Youth League. At the stadium training base of the Kharkov “Metalist” in the village High orange-and-blacks, coached by 41-year-old Spanish specialist Andres Carrasco, took on their counterparts from Manchester city, and conceded to the British— 1:3 (Bondarenko, 32 — Bernabe, 18, Kozik, 26, own goal, Twizy, 79).
On the same day in group F of the Zagreb “Dinamo” will play with Italian Atalanta.
I note that the group winners of “the way of the Champions League” out in the 1/8 finals directly. But eight second places will play in the play-offs with the “path of Champions of the countries.”
By the way, Ukraine in the UEFA youth League will also present the U19 team of Kiev “Dynamo”. At the first stage the opponent wards Igor Kostyuk will be the Macedonian club “Shkendija” (the first match “it is white-blue” will hold on October 2 at home, second — October 23 away). In case of overcoming the barrier of starting the “journey of Champions of the countries” the Dynamo 6 and 27 November, will play the winner of the Bohemian (Ireland) — PAOK (Greece).
