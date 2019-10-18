“Shakhtar” killed “Kolos”, celebrating the biggest win of the season: video of the match
On Friday, October 18, superresolution match in Kharkiv between the owner “gold” the Premier League “the miner and the Premier League newcomers in the “Kolos” kicked off the last round of the first round of the championship of Ukraine on football.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 11-th round
“Shakhtar” (Donetsk) — “Spike” (Kovalivka) — 6:0 (Moraes, 5, 61, Linnet, 26, Dodo, 32, Tyson, 43, 45). Youth teams — 3:1.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Dodo, Cooper, Matvienko, Cipriano, Patrick (Marcos Antonio, 46), Kovalenko, Tete (Marlos, 63), Tyson, Linnet, Moraes (Boyarchuk, 72).
To meet against a team from the village in the Kiev region, which in last round has suffered a crushing defeat in a controversial match against “Dynamo” (0:4), the team of Luis Castro arrived without ismaily, Solomon and disqualified for two yellow cards Stepanenko.
.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter