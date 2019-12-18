Shakhtar learned opponent in the 1/16 finals of the Europa League
December 18, 2019
In the headquarters of UEFA in Nyon, Switzerland hosted the draw for the 1/16 finals of the Europa League.
Donetsk “Shakhtar” in the first stage of the playoffs got rivals Benfica
The first match of the wards Luis Castro will play at home on February 20. Second leg – February 27, in Lisbon.
The full composition of the vapor:
- “Wolverhampton” – “Espanyol”
- “Sporting” (Lisbon) – “Istanbul Basaksehir”
- “Getafe” – “Ajax”
- “Bayer” – “Port”
- “Copenhagen” – “Barcelona”
- APOEL – Basel
- CFR Cluj – Sevilla
- Olympiakos – Arsenal
- AZ – CARESSES
- “Bruges” – “Manchester United”
- “Ludogoretz” – “Inter”
- “Eintracht” – “Salzburg”
- Wolfsburg – Malmo
- Roma – Gent
- “Rangers” – “Braga”