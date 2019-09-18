Shakhtar lost to Manchester city in Kharkiv in the UEFA Champions League (photos)
In Kharkiv marked the end of the first round match of the group stage of the Champions League between Shakhtar and Manchester city.
In the match at RSC Metalist, the Ukrainian Champions lost to the winner of the English football Premier League with the score 0:3.
The visitors opened the scoring on a 24-minute Mahrez freely finished a ball in gate “the miner” after Pyatov managed to reflect the impact of Gundogan.
Manchester city controlled the game and in the 38th minute scored for the second time. Gundogan after a pass Mareza struck into the near corner.
In the 76th minute, Gabriel Jesus used one-on-one at the gate Pyatova. 3:0 in favor of Manchester city.
Shakhtar and Manchester city were drawn in group a for the third season in a row. The teams first met in the group stage of the Champions League-2017/18. Both clubs won on the home field: the bulls won the second round match – 2:0, “miners” in the final round – 2:1. In the 2018/19 season, city won in Kharkov 3:0 and 6:0 in Manchester.
The next Champions League match “Shakhtar” will hold on October 1 from Atalanta to Milan.