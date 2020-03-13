Shakhtar made a step toward the Europa League quarterfinals (updated) (video)
In the first match of 1/8 finals of the Europa League “Shakhtar” played on empty “Volkswagen Arena” against Wolfsburg and won with an optimistic 2:1.
In the match with two appointed and the penalty kick the score at 17-th minute was opened by Junior Moraes – 0:1.
After 5 minutes, the Pitmen had a real chance to double their advantage, but Victor Kovalenko unconvincing executed 11-metre, and the goalkeeper took the ball tightly.
In the last minute of the first half, the same chance has not been taken Wolfsburg – VUT Weghorst struck by the “point”.
However, in the second half of the match the hosts equalized – 1:1.
And yet the last word was for the Pitmen. After drawing standard better all hurry up Marcos Antonio and brought “Shakhtar” an important victory – 1:2.
Next week will be a return match.
Update. Highlights of the match “Wolfsburg” – “the miner” – on the website of the official broadcaster of the Europa League.