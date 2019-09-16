“Shakhtar” – “Manchester city”: online broadcast of the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, September 18, Shakhtar Donetsk will start in the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament of Europe — leagues of Champions. Kharkiv, OSC Metalist, the Pitmen for the first round will play against the champion of England of the last two seasons — Manchester city (beginning at 22:00).
"FACTS" will hold an online broadcast of the meeting wards Luis Castro and Josep Guardiola
Shakhtar yet perfectly in season, Manchester city in the pursuit of Liverpool
Over the weekend, the charges of Luis Castro and Josep Guardiola spent the next matches in their domestic leagues. The Pitmen during the home match against Zorya were behind 0:2, but managed to show character and to win — 4:3 (Tyson, 42, Marlos, 54, Moraes, 60, 89 — Yurchenko, 10, Kochergin, 35, Lednev, 86), with the maximum number of points (21) by continuing to confidently lead the standings. The match was almost marred by a terrible injury to Tyson in one of the episodes, the Brazilian got a knee in the head from his compatriot ismaily, after which time he lost consciousness. Fortunately, rescue partners and doctors pulled the player over by that language and brought to life. However, now the doctors say that the participation of the captain of Shakhtar in the match against “Syria” in question.
In turn, Manchester city in an away match suffered a sensational defeat from beginner English Premier League “Norwich” — 2:3 (Aguero, 45, rodri, 88 — McLean, 18, Cantwell, 28, Pukki, 50). Now adrift of leaders Liverpool are already five points. By the way, this defeat was Manchester city’s first in the Premier League with the participation of Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko — previously, if our compatriot was on the field, the bulls invariably left the field unbeaten.
The third season in a row
The way Shakhtar and Manchester city intersect in the European Cup for the third season in a row, and all the time — in the Champions League group stage. Three victories in the asset “citizens”, once the success was celebrated by the Pitmen, and in this only case, the Donetsk club was able to score (goal difference — 2:13).
Video of the match “Shakhtar” — “Manchester city” — 2:1 (6 December 2017)
The composition of “Manchester city” more than more than nine times
According to the authoritative portal transfermarkt. de, the composition of the English “Manchester city” is more expensive than the total cost of the Shakhtar players more than nine (!) time of 1.28 billion euros against 137,4 million.
The English one is only Raheem sterling costs more than the entire composition of “Shakhtar”, — 140 million euros (by the way, compared to last season England midfielder has risen by 40 million). Also in the top five of the most expensive players in British club included: Kevin de Bruyne (130 million), Leroy Sané and Bernardo Silva (100 million), and a summer novice “citizens” rodri (80). Note that the transfer value Oleksandr Zinchenko is 30 million euros, making it the most expensive Ukrainian footballer.
Raheem sterling has risen in comparison to last season for 40 million euros
Most of the Ukrainian team are: ismaily (19 million), Aunt (15), Tyson (12), Marlos (11) and Taras Stepanenko (10).
Day in history
In the history of UEFA Shakhtar twice played on September 18. In both cases, the Pitmen celebrated a success: in 1997, in the 1/16 finals of the Cup winners ‘ Cup has been beaten at the exit of the Portuguese “boa Vista” — 3:2 (goals from Shakhtar’s Teeth and twice Atelkin), and in 2007 at the start of the group stage of the Champions League at home was a bit Scottish Celtic — 2:0 (Brandao and Lucarelli).
18 September, Shakhtar have started the group stage of the Champions League with victory
Recall that in the other match in group C September 18, will battle Zagreb’s “Dynamo” and Italian “Atalanta”.
.
