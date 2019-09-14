“Shakhtar” – “Manchester city”: the bookmakers on the match of the Champions League
Wednesday, 18 September, Shakhtar will play their first match in the group stage of the Champions League in 2019/2020. To visit wards Luis Castro will come to old friends from Manchester city. The match at the RSC “Metalist” in Kharkiv will start at 22:00.
Note that the draw for the third time in a row brings “miners” with the League Champions the last two seasons. Statistics of meetings with “citizens” from Manchester to Shakhtar is not a very pleasant one victory against three defeats (goal difference — 2:12).
This time the leading Ukrainian and world bookmakers also do not really believe that the strongest club of Ukraine take away points from Manchester city, putting on a fight the following factors.
“Favorite Sports”: the victory of “Shakhtar” — 9,25, draw 5,50 victory “Manchester city” — 1,32.
“Marathon”: a victory “the miner” — 9,60, draw — 5,70 victory “Manchester city” — 1,34.
Parimatch: the victory of “Shakhtar” — 9,40, draw 5,50 victory “Manchester city” — 1,31.
1xbet betting: win Shakhtar — 9,30, draw — 5,70 victory “Manchester city” — 1,35.
Bet365: the victory of “Shakhtar” — 9,50, draw 5,50 victory “Manchester city” — 1,28.
I note that in another match of group C, which is Shakhtar, the Champions of Croatia Dinamo Zagreb will debut tournament of the Italian “Atalanta”, color which protects Ukrainian Ruslan Malinowski.
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
