“Shakhtar” nareshty vidkriv rakhunok goals of Ukrainian clubs at Lizi champions, ale znova prograv

| November 4, 2021 | Sport | No Comments

& quot; Shakhtar & quot; nareshty vіdkriv ukraynok golіv clubs at Lizi champions, ale znovu prograv

Karim Benzema

At the starting match of the 4th round of the League of Champions group D” Real “took” Shakhtar “i, yak two tizhni to that in Kiev, having won the win – 2: 1.

On the debut goal of the Ukrainian clubs in this Champions League season at Viconanna Fernando Karim Benzema won a double.

Two rounds before the completion of the group stage,” girniks “with one point in the asset have practically lost their chances of being equal.

