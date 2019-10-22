Shakhtar played a draw with Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League, the UEFA
October 22, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
On RSC “Metalist” in Kharkov took place the match of the group stage of the Champions League. Donetsk “Shakhtar” and “Dynamo” (Zagreb) played a draw – 2:2.
The score on the 16th minute with a strike into the far corner Dominic Levkovich opened Yevhen Konoplyanka.
The guests equalized in the 25th minute. The goal was scored by Dani Olmo.
After breaking the rules on the part of Shakhtar’s goalkeeper Andriy Pyatov in the 60th minute Mislav of Orchic penalty – 1:2.
15 minutes later the Brazilian Dodo equalized the match.
The next match in the Champions League, “Shakhtar” will play with Croats. The match will take place on November 6 on “Maximise” in Zagreb.