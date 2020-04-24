Shakhtar resumed their training on the football field
On the eve of the Shakhtar resumed their training sessions, despite the pandemic coronavirus.
The players were divided into quartets, each of whose members worked separately from the partners at the corner flag, thus, the conditions of the quarantine was not violated.
In total the team was engaged in 50 minutes.
“The first day of training was really cool. When doing what you love, the longing goes away” – quoted right-back Dodo Brazilian edition Globo.
“The most unusual that you can’t contact partners. But the success that we get on that field and do what you love,” said 21-year-old player of an Olympic team of Brazil.
Recall, according to the Executive Director of the Ukrainian Premier League Eugene Wild the FDA has developed a calendar for the conclusion of season 2019/20.