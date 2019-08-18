Shakhtar scored five (!) consecutive penalties, but still took the victory from the city: video of the match
Sunday, August 18, in the framework of the 4-th round of the championship of Ukraine took place three matches.
The Championship Of Ukraine. 4th round
18 Aug
Lviv — Shakhtar (Donetsk) — 0:2 (Dentinho, 31, Marlos, 37). On 62 minutes, Patrick (Shakhtar) missed a penalty. Youth teams — 1:2.
Shakhtar: Pyatov, Ismaily, Matvienko, Kryvtsov, Bolbat, Patrick (Pikhalyonok, 63, Dodo, 75), Stepanenko, Solomon, Dentinho (Marcos Antonio 53), Marlos Moraes.
“Zarya” (Lugansk) — “Alexandria” — 1:2 (Lednev, 88 — Kovalets, 57, 75). Youth teams — 0:3.
“Olimpik” (Donetsk) — Karpaty (Lvov) — 1:3 (Polito, 62, penalty — Gutsulyak, 26, 65, di Franco, 42). On 24 minutes, removed Fabinho (“Olympic”), and on the 26th — gutsuliak (Karpaty) missed a penalty.
17 Aug
“Vorskla” (Poltava) — “Dnepr-1” — 1:1 (Kolomoets, 54 — Chichikov, 50). For 90 minutes, removed Kravchenko (“Dnepr-1”). Youth teams — 1:0.
“Desna” (Chernigov) — Kolos (Kovalivka) — 0:0. Youth teams — 4:0.
To fight against one of the most “Brazilian” of Premier League clubs “Lviv”, sold on the eve of the Portuguese “Vitoria Guimaraes” for 600 thousand euros, top scorer Bruno, Shakhtar Donetsk came without two of their Brazilians — taison and Aunt, and without Kovalenko.
Wards of Blavatsky in the presence of the “Arena Lviv” about 7 thousand fans managed to hang on for half an hour. And then off we go. Before the break, the Ukrainian Champions scored twice. First, after a corner Marlos (and reset Matvienko) Dentinho head drove the ball into the goal. And soon an accurate shot almost empty goal he scored Marlos.
On 62 minutes, the Pitmen had a chance to extend their lead: Patrick with 11-meter mark failed to beat his former team-mate of the Upright. “The curse” some: Shakhtar missed a fifth (!) consecutive penalties in the championship (formerly Moraes scored from the spot Dynamo, Moraes and Patrick — “Mariupol” and Marlos — “Alexandria”).
Note that due to the success of the “Arena Lviv” series of “Shakhtar” without defeats in the championship of Ukraine increased up to 33 fights (the last time the Pitmen lost in August 2018 Dynamo — 0:1).
Unfortunately, the success of the miners has been marred by injuries Dentinho and Pikhalyonok who, after coming on as a substitute played only 11 minutes and seems to be permanently out of action.
If “Alexandria” as a bronze medalist of the country won the right to start in the group stage of the Europa League (first leg — 19th September), the “dawn” fights for an exit in the main round of the European Cup, spending on two matches in a week. The Montenegrin “Buducnost” and Bulgarian CSKA team Skrypnyk successfully completed, were the most difficult barrier in the face of the Spanish “Hispaniola”, which Zorya will play in the suburbs of Barcelona on 22 August.
The game between “Dawn” and “Alexandria”, which debuted captain of the Latvian national team Central defender Dubra, not a lot chances. But in the second half the Alexandria Kovalets “double” ended their unbeaten run of Luhansk in the season, totaling seven games (five wins and two draws).
On the field of the capital’s Dynamo arena “Olympic” and “Carpathians”, was released in the status of the worst teams in the Premier League, never won the initial three games. Better meeting began Lvov, in the centre of defence which debuted the Luxembourgers hull and returned from the Turkish championship 36-year-old former Ukraine defender Kucher. In the middle of the first half Shakhtar midfielder Fabinho in violation of the rules interrupted the one-on-one with the goalkeeper of football club “Carpathians”, and the referee not only awarded a penalty, but the Brazilian was removed from the field.
Volunteered to perform the 11-meter strike Gutsulyak lost with the “points” duel his ex-teammate Penkova, but the first was on the rebound. Before the break, Argentinian with an Italian passport di Franco doubled the advantage team Chizhevsky in the account.
To honour of wards of ex-player of real Madrid Julio Cesar, with ten men they did not give up and in the 62nd minute substitute in a Polity with a penalty pulled one goal. But the evil genius of Donetsk Gutsulyak, not who scored for Karpaty from December 2018. an accurate shot from outside the penalty area buried the hopes of the citizens of Donetsk to the rescue.
After the final whistle, the Brazilian coach of Olympique de Marseille Julio Cesar, under whom the team lost four out of four matches in the Premier League with a total score of 2:8 was dismissed (by the way, in the last three games “Olympic” received four red cards). For the match with “Dinamo” on August 24 at the “Olympic” Donetsk will bring a new coach.
“I want to dedicate this victory to all our veterans, because yesterday marked exactly 50 years since the conquest Karpaty Cup of the Soviet Union. I hope that this game will give us a boost for the next matches and we’ll move forward,” — said after the match the head coach of the Lviv team Oleksandr Chizhevskiy.
Recall that the 4th round match “Mariupol” — “Dynamo” postponed to September 25.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 12 (4);
2. Zarya — 7 (4);
3. Desna — 7 (4);
4. Kolos — 7 (4);
5. Dynamo — 6 (3);
6. “Alexandria” — 6 (4);
7. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (4);
8. “Mariupol” — 4 (3);
9. Vorskla — 4 (4);
10. Karpaty — 4 (4);
11. Lions — 3 (4);
12. “Olympic” — 0 (4).
In the 5th round of the Ukrainian championship will play: “Kolos” — “Vorskla”, “Alexandria” — “Desna”, “Dynamo” — “Olimpik” (August 24), Karpaty — Zorya, Shakhtar — Mariupol (25 August), “Dnepr-1” — “lions” (August 26).
Photo of FC “Shakhtar”
