Shakhtar striker joined Turkish club (photo)
Forward of Donetsk “Shakhtar” Andriy Boryachuk signed a contract with Turkish “caykur Rizespor”. Official website of the Turkish club reported about the agreement with the Ukrainian club, according to the official website of the Turkish team.
At the moment it is unknown on what conditions “caykur Rizespor” signed Boryachuk – hire or full transfer, said Sportarena.
Negotiations between the clubs lasted for three days, January 20 Boryachuk arrived in Rize, where he passed medical examination and signed an agreement with the club.
This season Boryachuk played just three matches for Shakhtar, his one goal. From 2017 to 2019, the pupil of the Donetsk played on loan for Mariupol.
In “Rizespor” are former players of Kiev “Dynamo” – the defender Mykola Morozyuk and midfielder Denys Harmash, who moved to Turkey in early January on loan.
To date, “caykur Rizespor” is a 12-th place in Turkish super League.