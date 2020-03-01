Shakhtar suffered their first season defeat in the championship of Ukraine
March 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the final match of the 20th round of the Ukrainian Premier League Vorskla at home outplayed “Shakhter” – 1:0.
The only goal of Poltava on account of midfielder Ruslan Stepanyuk.
We would add that the triumph of the “green-whites” in Poltava has not affected the location in the standings as Vorskla and Shakhtar – Poltava continues to occupy the penultimate place, and the team lead.
We will note, yesterday in the English Premier League leader Liverpool also suffered their first defeat in the championship (0:3), and the offenders “red” was the team, which also held the penultimate place in the Premier League – “Watford”.