“Shakhtar” suggested the Ukrainian national team player “Besiktas” – media
April 14, 2020
Viktor Kovalenko
Turkish “Besiktas” was asked to sign the Shakhtar midfielder Viktor Kovalenko, reports Milliyet.
It is noted that the Istanbul club has planned a path for the rejuvenation of the composition, for which reason the pretty young Ukrainian also able to fit into such a concept on the choice of beginners.
24-year-old player of the national team of Ukraine this summer, the deadline of contractual obligations to the miners, then he automatically becomes a free agent and can move to any other club without compensation.
Recall, the current as Roma boss Paulo Fonseca wants to buy three players of Shakhtar, including and Kovalenko.
In this season of the Ukrainian Premier League Kovalenko has played 13 matches scoring 1 goal.