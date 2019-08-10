Shakhtar took revenge Dynamo for the defeat in the super Cup
In Kiev on NSK “Olympic” was held the Central match not only the tour, but only the first round of the Ukrainian Favbet League, in which “Dinamo” met with “Shakhtar”.
The fight ended in the defeat of “Dynamo” 1:2.
The first half was completely dictated by “miners”, who dominated all over the pitch. Only the starting period of the time looked roughly equal.
On the 21 th minute of the guests was a dashing combination on the right flank, which ended with a cross from the Manor of Solomon in the penalty area to Junior Moraes, and a collection of Ukraine elegantly butt opened the scoring in the match 0:1.
In the future, the Dynamo more suffered on the soccer field, than tried to create something. Thus the attempts of the Kiev easily suppressed wards Luis Castro.
But on 39 minutes, suddenly at the gates of the miner happened “insured event”. Denys Garmash has a shot from outside the penalty area, Andriy Pyatov failed to react to the flight of the ball and the debutant Kiev Gerson Rodriguez, in the melee, beating the air Nicholas Matvienko, evened the score 1:1.
In the first 20 minutes of the second half, little has changed on the football field. The team of Aleksandr Khatskevich most of the time spent in defense.
And in the 64th minute individual skill demonstrated Marlos and a second time in the match put Shakhtar ahead 1:2.
After the goal Dynamo became more active. Had substitute Alexander Andrievsky.
However, the speed of action of the Dynamo was not enough and “Shakhtar” confidently brought the match to win.